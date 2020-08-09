upper darby

Private Company to Help With Upper Darby Trash, Sanitation Division Remains Quarantined

Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer made the announcement Sunday amid fears from residents that the two-week quarantine would lead to unsanitary conditions in the town

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Trash pickup will resume on Monday in Upper Darby with help from a private company as the Delaware County town’s entire Sanitation Division remains quarantined due to a coronavirus outbreak. 

Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer made the announcement Sunday amid fears from residents that the two-week quarantine would lead to unsanitary conditions in the town. 

“Working together with TWU Local 234 and a private company, we were able to secure a combination work force of CDL drivers and laborers to ensure continuity of service,” Keffer wrote. “We will be using Township trash trucks which were professionally sanitized Friday.” 

Keffer said there will be minimal changes starting Monday. Trash collection will be once per week and residents should follow their normal non-summer collection schedule. Recycling services will also be suspended for the next two weeks.

Upper Darby residents should expect both recycling and normal trash pickup to resume the week of Aug. 24. 

This article tagged under:

upper darbycoronavirusCOVID-19quarantineSanitation Division
