upper darby

Upper Darby Quarantines Entire Sanitation Division Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer said the town is working on a contingency plan to collect trash for the next two weeks

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Upper Darby’s entire sanitation division will be quarantined for more than two weeks due to a recent coronavirus outbreak, the mayor announced Thursday. 
  • Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer said the town is working on a contingency plan to collect trash for the next two weeks. The details of that plan will be announced on Monday.
  • Regular trash pickup in Upper Darby will resume with a new schedule on Monday, Aug. 24. 

Upper Darby’s entire sanitation division will be quarantined for more than two weeks due to a recent coronavirus outbreak, the mayor announced Thursday. 

“The decision was not made lightly but it was made in the best interest of our township workforce and our township residents,” Mayor Barbarann Keffer wrote.

“It is very important that everyone understands that the health and safety of our township employees and residents is our primary concern. We will get through this with the best outcomes if we stick together.”

Keffer said the town is working on a contingency plan to collect trash for the next two weeks. The details of that plan will be announced on Monday. Regular trash pickup in Upper Darby will resume with a new schedule on Monday, Aug. 24. 

