With his inauguration just days away, President-Elect Joe Biden plans to spend the MLK Day of Service volunteering near home.

Biden and his wife, future First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, are volunteering at Philabundance in Philadelphia Monday.

Biden helped load canned goods into boxes on a conveyor belt.

Philabundance provides more than 24 million pounds of food each year to those in need, including by providing food to smaller community food banks.

Service is a fitting way to start to heal, unite, and rebuild this country we love.



I hope you’ll join us in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by participating in the National Day of Service: https://t.co/H4pDdtXc3V pic.twitter.com/ecHlPK7PAO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 17, 2021

