Nearly 60 year old Christmas tree farm in Delaware to close for good

This holiday season, the very last of one local family's Christmas trees are being shaken, bundled and getting their fresh cuts.

After this Christmas Eve, the Poynter's Tree Farm and ornament shop is closing for good.

The family behind the beloved holiday tradition says that they'll miss their customers, but they say this is just the right time to say goodbye.

Jeannie Wood and her father made their very first sale back in 1970 when Bob and Bonnie Poynter started the farm in Felton, Delaware, to help pay for their three daughters' college dreams.

The farm became a tradition for many in Kent County and a way for the family to come back together every holiday season.

We've all been doing it for a long time so I think we are all ready to retire," Wood told NBC10. My dad and I planted the first trees in 1967."

When Bob Poynter died a few years ago followed by his wife Bonnie last summer, the family agreed that this year would be the last for the tree farm.

"It's going to be different but I don't know what it's gonna be like because we've never experienced it. We've always been doing this," Wood said.

From the Christmas shop to the wreath workshop, it's a bittersweet moment for the family and for their loyal customers.

Many of the customers come from a couple of hours away just to buy their tree at Poynter's every year.

All of the trees that are ready for sale have been sold already. Before the family sells the land, they will have to decide what to do with all of the little trees that are still too small to be sold this year.

If you want to check out Poynter's before they close, you have until Christmas Eve to shop for ornaments and nutcrackers.