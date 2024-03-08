Port of Philadelphia welcomes the largest vessel to ever visit U.S. East Coast

The largest container ship to ever visit America's East Coast pulled into the Port of Philadelphia on Friday morning.

The CMA CGM Marco Polo, a 1,300-foot-long vessel is now docked at the Packer Avene Marine Terminal on the Delaware River.

Skyforce 10 was over the scene as crews backed the vessel into its spot.

The vessel is massive, coming in at 1,300 feet long. That is 180-feet taller than the city's tallest building, the Comcast Technology Center.

According to officials, Marco Polo is part of CMA CGM’s “NAMEX” service, which is projected to have an economic impact of up to $81 million a year and is projected to provide up to 600 direct and indirect jobs for Greater Philadelphia,

Officials added that NAMEX will connect the Port Of Philadelphia with growing markets across the Asia-Med region.