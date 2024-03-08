Philadelphia

Port of Philadelphia welcomes the largest vessel to ever visit U.S. East Coast

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

The largest container ship to ever visit America's East Coast pulled into the Port of Philadelphia on Friday morning.

The CMA CGM Marco Polo, a 1,300-foot-long vessel is now docked at the Packer Avene Marine Terminal on the Delaware River.

Skyforce 10 was over the scene as crews backed the vessel into its spot.

The vessel is massive, coming in at 1,300 feet long. That is 180-feet taller than the city's tallest building, the Comcast Technology Center.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

‘Exhilarating feeling': Philadelphia's Boathouse Row is shining again after $2.1M spruce up

New Jersey Mar 2

Battleship New Jersey to leave Camden for historic dry docking. Here's how to witness the ‘once in a generation' trip down the Delaware.

According to officials, Marco Polo is part of CMA CGM’s “NAMEX” service, which is projected to have an economic impact of up to $81 million a year and is projected to provide up to 600 direct and indirect jobs for Greater Philadelphia,

Officials added that NAMEX will connect the Port Of Philadelphia with growing markets across the Asia-Med region.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPort of Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us