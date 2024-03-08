Drivers on the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia early Friday morning were treated to a special sight: iconic Boathouse Row shone through the darkness for the first time in nearly a year.

After a yearlong $2.1 million renovation project, the lights were turned on at a ceremony Thursday night. Thousands were in attendance.

“It’s beautiful and it’s a part of Philly," said Gretchen Skipworth who traveled from Drexel Hill to see the lights return. "You know you’re in Philly when you go past these lights.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Friday morning the City's new Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson talked about how the lights offer a symbol of renewal.

"This time last year, March 2023, these were out and now a year later they are on. This is super exciting," Slawson said. "Last night was a tremendous, exhilarating feeling. People were here they had their children because they were waiting for this iconic location these lights to come back on.”

The lights will be turned on every night at sunset. There are more than 6,000 bulbs and 16 million color combinations, officials said.

With the new display, the lights can be booked for special events, sponsored shows and individual requests. The money goes to the ongoing maintenance of Boathouse Row's lights.