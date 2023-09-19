Police warn residents of ‘pump switching' scam at Lower Merion gas stations

Police are warning residents about scammers targeting people at gas stations in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania.

Investigators said the scammers are approaching people at gas stations in the township and offering to help them pump their gas.

“The suspects are often very aggressive and outright refuse the victim’s attempts to deny assistance,” a police spokesperson wrote. “The suspects will typically take physical control of the gas pump nozzle. After the victim leaves, the suspect will then fail to return to the pump nozzle to terminate the transaction.”

Investigators said the scammers will then use the still active gas pump to pump the gas for other motorists who enter the gas station, requesting that they pay for the gas in cash. The scammers then keep the cash and leave the station before police arrive.

Police referred to the scam as “pump switching.”

“Most victims do not realize the crime has occurred for days or even weeks after the incident,” the police spokesperson wrote.

Police are advising any victims of “pump switching” to remain on location in a safe area and call 911 so that officers can respond immediately. They also advise anyone pumping their gas to always hang up their own gas nozzle or hit “end transaction” on the pump’s keypad. Police also recommend that people print a receipt at the pump or obtain one from the office as a proof of purchase.