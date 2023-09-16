Bucks County

Police warn residents after black bear spotted in Bucks County town

The bear was last seen near N. 5th Street between W. Callowhill Street and Blooming Glen Roa and could be possibly headed south towards Branch Road, according to police

By Cherise Lynch

A large Black Bear crosses a paved road
Getty Images

Police report a black bear had been spotted roaming in Perkasie, Buck County.

The Perkasie Police Department had received several calls about the bear spotted in the area.

Pennsylvania Aug 5

Pa. man bitten on the head when bear attacked him in his garage

New Jersey May 14, 2022

Bear Sought After Attack on NJ Woman Heading to Check Mail

The bear was last seen near N. 5th Street between W. Callowhill Street and Blooming Glen Road and could be possibly headed south towards Branch Road, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police warn if you see the bear, you should stay away and use caution.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bucks CountyPennsylvaniaBearPerkasie
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us