Police warn residents after black bear spotted in Bucks County town

Police report a black bear had been spotted roaming in Perkasie, Buck County.

The Perkasie Police Department had received several calls about the bear spotted in the area.

The bear was last seen near N. 5th Street between W. Callowhill Street and Blooming Glen Road and could be possibly headed south towards Branch Road, according to police.

Police warn if you see the bear, you should stay away and use caution.