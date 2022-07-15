Police to Announce Arrest in 3 Philadelphia Murders

Police Friday are expected to announce the arrest of a suspect in at least three murders in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the suspect allegedly killed three men in their 20s in two separate shootings. One murder happened June 28 and the second, a double shooting, happened July 7, according to the department.

The June 28 slaying happened around 10:22 p.m. on the 6400 block of North Broad Street in the West Oak Lane neighborhood. Responding officers found 20-year-old Zamir Syrus on the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, the PPD said. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he died.

The July 7 killing happened around 10:48 p.m. on the 1900 block of 68th Avenue, also in West Oak Lane. Officers found 21-year-old Tyheim Tucker and 20-year-old Justin Robert Smith unresponsive on the street with multiple gunshot wounds. They were declared dead by medics four minutes later.

Investigators found evidence that at least 12 shots were fired, PPD Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the time. Some of the shell casings were found just inches and feet away from where the men died.

"It appears that the shooter or shooters were standing very close to these two victims when the shots were fired," Small said.

All three men in both incidents were gunned down near their homes, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.