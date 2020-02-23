Police Seek Driver Who Fatally Struck Father in Montco

Police in Jenkintown, Montgomery County, are asking for help from the public as they look for a driver who fled after fatally striking a father.

The driver was heading north on the 400 block of York Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday when he or she struck and killed 80-year-old Joseph Mennen and drove away, the Jenkintown Police Department said.

NBC10

Several surveillance cameras captured the collision. The suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan – possibly a newer-model Chevrolet – with possible lower front-end damage.

Anyone with information can contact the Jenkintown Police Department anonymously at 610-635-4300.