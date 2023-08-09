Police searching for arson suspect who broke into and set a fire inside ‘Tacodelphia'

Police are searching for a man who set a fire inside a restaurant in Center City on July 25.

The suspect is believed to be approximately between 6 foot and 6 foot 2 inches tall, has a thin build and is between the ages 20 to 25, according to the police.

Police released surveillance video that shows the suspect entering “Tacodelphia” located in the 400 block of south Broad Street in Philadelphia at approximately 4 a.m. on July 25.

The surveillance video shows the suspect, covering his face with a shirt, lighting a fire at the stove behind the counter inside the restaurant and placing flammable items on top of the fire before leaving.

The suspect then reenters the restaurant, this time without the shirt covering his face, through what appears to be a window and adds fuel to the fire. He also grabs a nearby trash can and adds that to the fire as well.

Police said the suspect then stuck around to watch firefighters who responded to the scene before he was seen on surveillance going down the subway at 4:48 a.m.

The suspect was wearing a white shirt, shorts and white sneakers at the time.

Police are asking anyone who may know the suspect or seen anything at the time of the incident to reach out to them.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.