Police Search for Suspect in Philly Sex Assaults

Police are searching for a man they believe is a suspect in at least three sexual assaults in North Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia police, the first incident occurred on March 15, when the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was walking down Whitaker and Erie avenues around 5.am.

Police said the victim was stopped by a man driving a dark gray car. The victim got into the car where she was held at gunpoint, driven to a remote location and sexually assaulted, police said.

Philly police said the second reported assault occurred on April 5, when a 28-year-old woman left a convenience store on Kensington Avenue near East Tioga Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

A man in a dark gray Dodge Charger approached her and forced her into his car, according to police. The suspect took her to an area on 4000 Orchard Street, about a mile away, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The third and most recent incident occurred on April 21, when the victim, a 29-year-old woman, was between Kensington Avenue and Huntingdon Street around 1 a.m.

Police said the suspect then approached her in a gray car and offered to drive her to her destination. The man drove her to the 2600 block of Kensington Avenue where he held a gun to her and assaulted her in the back of the car.

The victim in this third case was raped by the suspect, according to police, and DNA evidence was collected through a rape kit.

She was also robbed of her iPhone 11 before being dropped, police said.

"This is a man who preys on the most vulnerable victims," ​PPD Captain James Kearney said. "It bothers me that someone is free who thinks they can attack the weak and get away with it."

In all three incidents, the subject is being described as a dark-haired male between the ages of 20-35, weighing 210-233 pounds. In the third incident, the man was wearing a burgundy jacket.

Police said they were able to retrieve video of the gray Charger driving up and down Kensington Avenue. It’s described as a 2016-2020 charcoal-colored Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Philadelphia police believe the suspect could have committed more sexual attacks. If you have information, call the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477.