Police search for man accused of killing woman and her grandson in Allentown

Police identified and are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and her 1-year-old grandson in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Gabriel Cartagena, 43, is charged in the killings of 44-year-old Ada Ortiz and her 1-year-old grandson Sebastian Serrano Jr.

On Dec. 29, around 8:40 p.m., police were called to a home on the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Allentown. When the officers arrived they found Ortiz and Serrano Jr. inside the living room of the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead.

Photo of Gabriel Cartagena

Police also found Ortiz’s 66-year-old husband who had been shot in the chest. The man told police he had been shot after stepping in front of a gunman -- later identified as Cartagena -- who had aimed his weapon at a 7-year-old child.

Cartagena is charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and other related offenses. He is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911.

The incident was one of three separate shootings that occurred in Allentown between Friday and Saturday.