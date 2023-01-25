Philadelphia

Police Search for Georgia Woman Accused of Stabbing Man to Death in Philly Home

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers of Columbus, Georgia.

By David Chang

Philadelphia Police

Police are searching for a 19-year-old Georgia woman accused of stabbing a man to death inside a Philadelphia home. 

On Monday, around 11:50 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street for a report of a person screaming. When they arrived they found a 25-year-old man in the third floor bathroom suffering from a stab wound to the neck. The man, later identified by police as Alwaleed Algheraibi, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:55 a.m. 

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect in Algheraibi’s death as 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers of Columbus, Georgia. Police said she could be driving a 2017 black Kia Sorento with the Georgia license plate number CUS-1413. 

Nicole Marie Rodgers
A stock photo of the vehicle police say Rodgers could be driving.
The Georgia license plate number of the vehicle Rodgers could be driving.

She is charged with murder, robbery, burglary and theft. 

A $20,000 reward is being offered by the city for information leading to Rodgers’ conviction and arrest. 

If you have any information on Rodgers’ whereabouts, please call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335, 911 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).

