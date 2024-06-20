Police are searching for two men who they say shot an 11-year-old boy in Allentown, Pennsylvania, earlier this month.

Renee Jacques Brown Jr., 20, of Allentown, and Jahliel Joseph Branford, 18, of Allentown, are both charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.

Police said Brown and Branford fired at a group of people along N. Nagle and Allen streets in Allentown back on Thursday, June 13, around 3:30 p.m.

An 11-year-old boy was shot at least once in the head. Police said the boy’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. He remains hospitalized a week later. Investigators believe he was an innocent bystander in the shooting.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No other injuries were reported.

Police identified Brown and Branford as the suspects in the shooting. Investigators said they found spent shell casings from two different semiautomatic handguns that they believe Brown and Branford illegally possessed.

Neither man is in custody and nationwide arrest warrants were issued on Thursday, June 20.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous. If you come into contact with either suspect, don’t approach them but instead call 911. If you have any information on the shooting, call Allentown Police at 610-437-7721.