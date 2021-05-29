Police Responding to Barricading Situation Inside NJ Home

Police in Deptford Township have issued shelter-in-place orders to residents in the vicinity of Pasadena Ave as officers attempt to communicate with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home.

According to Gloucester County Chief of Staff & Detectives, Thomas Gilbert, police responded to a "situation" at a home located in 1848 Pasadena Ave in Deptford Township Saturday.

Happening now: Police dealing with a barricaded situation on Pasadena Avenue in Deptford. Still an active scene. Police have closed off the neighborhood and ordered a shelter in place for nearby residents. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/qVsJPP0aK2 — Steven Fisher (@Steven_Fisher10) May 29, 2021

SWAT teams were seen on the scene as police attempted to establish contact with the suspect inside the home Saturday evening.

It is unclear whether there are any injuries or hostages.

Neighbors have been advised to remain in their homes as surrounding streets in the neighborhood have been shut down.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.