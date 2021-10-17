Pennsylvania

Police Respond to Shooting Inside Park City Center in Lancaster, Pa.

The shooting took place inside the Park City Center on 142 Park City Center in Lancaster. 

By David Chang

Police responded to a shooting inside a mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. 

The shooting took place in the Park City Center on 142 Park City Center in Lancaster. 

Police have not yet revealed the number of victims, their conditions or any arrests. Lancaster Police said there was no immediate threat or danger to the public at this time however. 

The mall will remain closed until Monday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

