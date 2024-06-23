Philadelphia

Philly police officer shot in Kensington, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the city's Kensington neighborhood on Saturday, according to police.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop shortly before 8 p.m. on F Street when he was shot, a law enforcement source told NBC10.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Their condition is currently unknown at this time.

One neighbor, Yoleiky Castro, who lives near where the shooting happened, told NBC10 that she was walking to the corner store with her siblings when they heard three gunshots.

"It was awful, it was really awful," Castro said. "It was crazy. It was like 30 cars."

Then, she said, they saw the police helicopter overhead.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 10 p.m. where police could be seen leading a person in handcuffs into a van. At this point, we do not know if this is a person of interest in this shooting.

We have crews at the scene and we will bring you any updates as we get them.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

