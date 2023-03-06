A police officer shot and killed a man and injured a woman outside a Delaware 7-Eleven Monday night.

New Castle County Police officers were conducting a drug investigation near the 7-Eleven on Maryland and W. Champlain avenues in the Richardson Park section of Wilmington around 7:40 p.m., investigators said.

During the investigation, an officer pulled out their weapon and opened fire, shooting a man and woman.

Both the man and woman were taken to the Christiana Medical Center where the man was later pronounced dead. The woman is in stable condition. No officers were injured during the incident.

Police have not yet revealed whether the man and woman were armed or what led to the shooting.

The Criminal Investigations Unit and the Delaware Department of Justice-Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are both investigating the shooting. The officer who opened fire was placed on administrative leave which is the policy of the New Castle County Division of Police.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Lieutenant Justin Breslin of the Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-395-8110 or email him at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov. You can also call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.