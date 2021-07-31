Police: Missing Bucks Co. Woman's Car Possibly Found in Northeast Philly

Investigators said Saturday they may have found the car of a Bucks County woman who has been reported missing since mid-July.

Cassandra Johnston, 26, was first reported missing on July 10 after visiting clubs and bars in Philadelphia with a group of friends. She was last seen driving her car on 12th and Vine streets and approaching the ramp to I-95 around 5:30 a.m. that morning.

Police now believe they may have found Johnston's silver 2016 Ford Focus just off Woodhaven Road, Saturday evening in Northeast Philadelphia.

If you have any information on Johnston’s whereabouts or have seen her or her vehicle, call Detective Stephen Brookes at the Lower Southampton Police Department by calling 215-357-1235 ext 339 or email sbrookes@lstwp.org. You may also call the Southampton Police Department directly at 215-357-1234 and ask to speak with an officer.