Police Search for Bucks County Woman Who Went Missing After Leaving Philadelphia

Cassandra “Casey” Johnston, 26, of Oakford, Pennsylvania, was first reported missing on July 10 after visiting clubs and bars in Philadelphia with a group of friends. She was last seen driving her car on 12th and Vine streets and approaching the ramp to I-95 around 5:30 a.m. that morning.

When Johnston didn’t return home, her boyfriend called police and the family began searching. Neither Johnston nor her vehicle have been seen since then.

Johnston’s family members told NBC10 they’ve received many calls from people who want money in exchange for information. The family also said scammers are trying to take advantage after they posted their own cellphone numbers on social media.

Loved ones also created a Facebook page with updates on the search.

Police told NBC10 there have been reported sightings of Johnston since her disappearance but no indication of where she could be. Investigators also have not obtained any EZ Pass recordings of Johnston’s car entering any toll roads or crossing bridges.

“We’ve had a helicopter checking along I-95 looking for the car. I think two or three days in a row they went out,” Lower Southampton Police Chief Ted Krimmel said.

There also has not been any activity on her bank account or credit cards.

Johnston had lost her cellphone while at a club prior to her disappearance and left without it. Police later found the phone but said it gave them no indication of her whereabouts.

Johnston is a white woman standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top and a leopard/cheetah print skirt with sandals that were white on the bottom with gold straps.

Friends also posted a picture of Johnston that was taken the night before her disappearance.

She was last seen driving a silver hatchback 2016 Ford Focus sedan with the Pennsylvania registration "KSA8807." The vehicle also has Temple University stickers on both sides of the license plate and a white paw print heart sticker on the left rear window.

If you have any information on Johnston’s whereabouts or have seen her or her vehicle, call Detective Stephen Brookes at the Lower Southampton Police Department by calling 215-357-1235 ext 339 or email sbrookes@lstwp.org. You may also call the Southampton Police Department directly at 215-357-1234 and ask to speak with an officer.