Police: Man, who has autism, robbed at Germantown bus stop

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify two people who, officials claim, confronted a man, who has autism, at a bus stop in the city's Germantown neighborhood before robbing him.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. on when, officials allege, the victim was approached by a man and woman while standing at a bus stop located along the 200 block of West Chelten Avenue in Philly's Germantown neighborhood.

At that time, officials claim, the pair confronted the victim and told him to get money from an ATM.

Law enforcement officials have shared surveillance footage of the individuals sought in this incident online.

The three walked to a store nearby where, police said, the victim was forced to withdraw $200 from an ATM and the male offender took the money from the victim.

After taking the money, police officials said, the pair also stole the victim's wallet.

Both of the thieves were then seen getting onto the #26 SEPTA bus and leaving the location, according to police.

Police officials describe the pair sought in this incident as a man who had a medium build and was wearing a red jacket and pants and a woman with a medium build who wore a black coat at the time the incident occurred.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or contact the police department's tip line by call or text at 215-686-TIPS (8477).