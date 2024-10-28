South Philadelphia

Man beaten with mop near stadium complex in South Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating after, officials say, one man attacked another with a mop near the intersection of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue early Monday

By Hayden Mitman

A man has been hospitalized after being attacked by another individual wielding a mop in an incident that happened near the stadiums in South Philadelphia on Monday morning, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:20 a.m., near the intersection of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.

At that time, police said, a man sitting on a bench at NRG Station was approached by another individual and an altercation ensued.

During the course of that altercation, police claim, the man -- who was initially sitting on the bench -- found a mop on the ground and attacked the victim with this improvised weapon.

Following the incident, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for observation, police officials said.

The other man was taken in for questioning and, police officials said, he told officers he used the mop in self-defense.

Law enforcement officials said investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras at the scene to determine how this incident unfolded.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

