Man beaten with mop near stadium complex in South Philadelphia, police say

A man has been hospitalized after being attacked by another individual wielding a mop in an incident that happened near the stadiums in South Philadelphia on Monday morning, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:20 a.m., near the intersection of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.

At that time, police said, a man sitting on a bench at NRG Station was approached by another individual and an altercation ensued.

During the course of that altercation, police claim, the man -- who was initially sitting on the bench -- found a mop on the ground and attacked the victim with this improvised weapon.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Following the incident, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for observation, police officials said.

The other man was taken in for questioning and, police officials said, he told officers he used the mop in self-defense.

Law enforcement officials said investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras at the scene to determine how this incident unfolded.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.