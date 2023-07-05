Police looking for 3 robbery suspects who used a chain to drag an ATM out a corner store

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for three suspects who are wanted for stealing an ATM in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, July 4, at approximately 5 a.m. three unknown men backed a U-Haul box truck to the front door of ‘7 Days’ Mini Market located at 2462 N. 29th Street and placed a chain around the store's ATM in its vestibule, according to the police.

The suspects then used the truck to pull the ATM out the corner store's doorway where they then lifted it into the cargo area of the U-Haul.

The three men then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police recovered the U-Haul truck on the 2400 block of West Montgomery Avenue and the ATM was found empty on the 1800 block of N. Taylor Street.

Police released surveillance video from the incident.

Police released the following descriptions for the suspects in the robbery:

A man wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

A man wearing black clothing and red, white and black sneakers.

A man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

All the suspects wore face coverings to hide their identity.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have seen them to contact them via their tips line 215-686-8477.