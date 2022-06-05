Police Issue Amber Alert for Abducted 2-Year-Old Girl in York County

Pennsylvania State Police issued an AMBER ALERT for a 2-year-old girl who they say was abducted by a woman in Springettsbury Township in York County, Pennsylvania.
Mya Campbell, 2, was last seen on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township at 3:23 p.m. Sunday. Police said she was abducted by 27-year-old Maria McKenzie.
Campbell is described as a 2-year-old Black girl standing 2-feet-tall and weighing 26 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink, green and yellow polka dot dress.
McKenzie is described as a 27-year-old white woman standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 100 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and driving a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7 with the Pennsylvania registration LXG5500.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.