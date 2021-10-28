Police Investigate Shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia

Police were investigating a shooting on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Officers were speaking to a driver on the on-ramp to Aramingo Avenue in the Port Richmond neighborhood after the driver got off the interstate when shots rang out around 6 a.m., police said.

Philadelphia Police Department officers, as well as Pennsylvania State Police troopers, could be seen speaking to at least one person on the side of the road.

Police said the driver was transported to a hospital, though they did not describe the nature of the injuries. Officers did not immediately make an arrest as their investigation continued.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.