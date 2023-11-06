Police swarmed a Bucks County neighborhood overnight after police shot and killed a man who officials say was armed with a knife. A police officer was also hurt in the incident.

Police blocked off Elm Avenue in the area of Aqua Drive in Northampton Township late Sunday night.

On Monday morning, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said police shot a 40-year-old man along the 500 block of Elm Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. The man later died at the hospital.

The DA's office didn't reveal any details about what led up to the shooting.

The man -- who has not been named -- had a knife on him, the Bucks County Coroner's Office said. An autopsy was planned.

"A Northampton Township police officer was also treated for injuries suffered in the incident," the county DA's office said, while not revealing the extent of the injuries.

Streets in the area were closed as investigators worked. The closure remained in place for several hours before the Elm Avenue was reopened around 3 a.m.

Residents were told "there is no threat to the public," the police department posted to Facebook.

This story is developing and will be updated.