Bucks County

Police shoot, kill man with knife in Bucks County, officials say

Police in Northampton Township shot and killed a man armed with a knife Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023

By Randy Gyllenhaal and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police swarmed a Bucks County neighborhood overnight after police shot and killed a man who officials say was armed with a knife. A police officer was also hurt in the incident.

Police blocked off Elm Avenue in the area of Aqua Drive in Northampton Township late Sunday night.

On Monday morning, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said police shot a 40-year-old man along the 500 block of Elm Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. The man later died at the hospital.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The DA's office didn't reveal any details about what led up to the shooting.

The man -- who has not been named -- had a knife on him, the Bucks County Coroner's Office said. An autopsy was planned.

"A Northampton Township police officer was also treated for injuries suffered in the incident," the county DA's office said, while not revealing the extent of the injuries.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

SEPTA

SEPTA warns riders to expect delays as workers mourn slain bus driver

Eagles

Eagles grant little girl diagnosed with terminal brain cancer wish to see them in-person

Streets in the area were closed as investigators worked. The closure remained in place for several hours before the Elm Avenue was reopened around 3 a.m.

Residents were told "there is no threat to the public," the police department posted to Facebook.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bucks Countygun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us