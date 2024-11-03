Knife-wielding man killed by police officers in Haddon Township, officials say

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are investigating after, they said, police officers in Haddon Township killed a man armed with a knife early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:07 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, when officers responded to the Westmont section of Haddon Township on a call for an attempted burglary in progress at an apartment complex.

Officials said that, police officers responded to the complex along West Crystal Lake Avenue in Westmont to find a man a stairwell there who, they said, was armed with a knife.

During an altercation in the stairwell, officials said one of the officers fired their service weapon, striking the man who held the knife.

Officers immediately rendered emergency aid and transported the man to a nearby hospital, but police officials said, the man was pronounced about an hour after the shooting incident.

A knife was recovered at the scene, police officials said.

The office of New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Sunday that officials would not release the identity of the victim nor that of the officer involved in this incident.

However, Platkin's office said that an investigation is ongoing.