Police identify woman killed at Halloween party in Delaware strip mall

The Delaware State Police have identified the woman shot and killed in the parking lot of a strip mall in Selbyville where a Halloween party was being held on Saturday night.

Police have identified the 21-year-old as Abriana Ingram of Milford, Delaware.

The shooting is still being investigated after Ingram was killed and another woman was injured in the shooting.

According to law enforcement officials, police responded to a strip mall along the 36000 block of Dupont Boulevard in Selbyville at about 11:56 p.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting where they found "several vehicles" fleeing the scene as officers arrived.

In this parking lot, police said they found "numerous shell casings" and, shortly after arriving, learned two women -- Ingram and a 30-year-old woman from Seaford -- were taken to nearby hospitals after suffering gunshot wounds.

Ingram, officials said, was pronounced after being shot in the upper torso and the 30-year-old woman was treated for a gunshot wound to her arm and released.

Officials said that investigators learned that the women were both shot when a fight broke out in the parking lot while a Halloween party was taking place at a business in the strip mall.

According to police, the women were not involved in this fight.

Instead, officials said that Ingram was attempting to get into her car -- and the 30-year-old woman was already seated in the car -- when an unknown individual who was involved in the altercation elsewhere in the parking lot produced a handgun and opened fire, striking both women.

After the shooting, officials said, the crowd in the parking lot dispersed and the shooter fled in an unknown direction.