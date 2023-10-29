Woman killed at Halloween party in Delaware strip mall

Police in Delaware are investigating after one woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened in the parting lot of a strip mall in Selbyville where a Halloween party was being held on Saturday night.

According to law enforcement officials, police responded to a strip mall along the 36000 block of Dupont Boulevard in Shelbyville at about 11:56 p.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting where they found "several vehicles" fleeing the scene as officers arrived.

In this parking lot, police said they found "numerous shell casings" and, shortly after arriving, learned two women -- a 21-year-old Milford woman and a 30-year-old woman from Seaford -- were taken to nearby hospitals after suffering gunshot wounds.

The younger woman, officials said, was pronounced after being shot in the upper torso and the 30-year-old woman was treated for a gunshot wound to her arm and released.

Officials said that investigators learned that the women were both shot when a fight broke out in the parking lot while a Halloween party was taking place at a business in the strip mall.

According to police, the women were not involved in this fight.

Instead, officials said that the 21-year-old woman was attempting to get into her car -- and the 30-year-old woman was already seated in the car -- when an unknown individual who was involved in the altercation elsewhere in the parking lot produced a handgun and opened fire, striking both women.

After the shooting, officials said, the crowd in the parking lot dispersed and the shooter fled in an unknown direction.

Police said an investigation into this shooting is ongoing and they are asking anyone who may have information on this shooting to contact Delaware State Police Homicide Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859, sending a private to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.