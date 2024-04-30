Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered remarks on the state of the city's school system before City Council and the Board of Education on Tuesday.

The mayor's office said that the remarks were part of a bi-annual meeting with the School District of Philadelphia, City Council and Parker's administration to discuss the state of education.

And, in opening her testimony before City Council, Parker said the district is improving.

"Philadelphia's story is actually a good one," she said. "More students are coming to sch9ool regularly. Fewer students are dropping out and student academic performance, it's rising."

Parker's comments were delivered before City Council holds a budget hearing on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.