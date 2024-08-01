Philadelphia

Police announce effort to reduce traffic deaths in ‘high incident areas' in Philly

After 61 crash related deaths in Philadelphia this year alone, police officials unveiled a new plan to reduce traffic-related deaths at high incident areas

By Hayden Mitman and Yukare Nakayama

Already this year, 61 people have died in crash-related incidents on Philadelphia streets and, police officials said, last year, 124 people were killed in crashes in the city.

Just last month, a pediatric doctor, who had been named a chief resident at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, was killed while riding her bike in Center City.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Since 2019, nearly 30 people have been killed while riding bikes in Philadelphia.

According to police data, 118 pedestrians, including those on-foot or on a bike or skateboard, were killed by vehicles in Philadelphia last year. The same amount of pedestrians were killed in crashes in 2021 and 2022.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

And, in Philadelphia, pedestrian hit-and-run fatalities reached an all time high last year.

On Thursday, police officials announced an effort to push back against these statistics with an initiative that will target aggressive driving -- including speeding and ignoring traffic signals -- focused on high incident areas throughout the city.

"We're going to combine traffic and highway patrol again with some of our other units with the districts 12 and 24 and we're going to see if we can really make a difference," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner James Kelly said during Thursday's announcement.

In a statement, officials said the initiative would focus on these specific areas in the 12th and 24th districts:

  • The 2200 block through the 3700 block of Island Avenue, which would span from Bartam to Woodland avenues.
  • The 2700 block through the 3900 block of Aramingo Avenue, which would stretch from Somerset Avenue to Frankford Creek.

Police said of the 26,000 reported car accidents in Philadelphia so far in 2024, 10 percent of them have occurred in those areas.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Track & Field 2 hours ago

The home field advantage Delaware's Valarie Allman, Megumi Field find before competing at Paris Games

Center City 3 hours ago

Court rules to reinstate murder charge in 2022 killing of man outside Center City LGBTQ bar

The new effort is to begin on Monday, Aug. 5, and will continue through Friday, Aug. 31.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us