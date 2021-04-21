Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Crash While Rushing Gunshot Victim to Hospital

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Philadelphia police officer rushing a gunshot victim to the hospital Wednesday morning was involved in crash.

The wreck took place at Erie Avenue and Old York Road in North Philadelphia after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SEPTA police overheard the crash on a police scanner and rushed a Philadelphia police officer from the scene to the hospital, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

The condition of that officer and the person who was initially shot wasn't immediately clear.

A black sedan had front-end damage while a police cruiser wound up on the grass near the sidewalk.

Police shutdown the intersection as they investigated.

This story is developing and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

