Video shows a police chase coming to a violent end as a driver crashed into another car in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County, on Wednesday.

Before the crash, police say the driver dragged an officer with his car and ran into another person.

The surveillance video shows the moment a police chase in Cumberland County came to a crashing halt.

After evading Millville police twice on Wednesday, the county prosecutor said the driver of a car was finally taken into custody.

But, the arrest happened after the driver injured others in their race to get away.

"Very dangerous world we live in today," Bob Butcher of Cumberland County said.

It all started on Wednesday morning in the area of Millville's Blue Bird Lane.

Police spotted a car that was believed to be used in a robbery in Vineland.

When they tried to stop the driver, identified as Jacob Griffiths, he sped off according to the Cumberland County prosecutor.

Officers stopped pursuing him, but it didn't take long for Millville police to find Griffiths again.

He was spotted in the same car in a Wawa parking lot.

When officers tried to take him into custody, Griffiths drove off again and this time police say he ran into someone near the gas pumps and dragged a Millville police officer for a short distance.

Police then followed the car until it crashed on Route 49 and Union Road.

"They didn't clear the road until about 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon," Butcher told NBC10. His son owns a building right on the corner where the crash happened. He said he was shocked when he showed up on Wednesday to find police with the road shut down.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor said Griffiths is facing several charges now.

The other people involved in the crash, the person hit at the Wawa and the Millville officer were all taken to the hospital on Wednesday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Millville police told NBC10 that the officer has since been released and he is doing fine.

New Jersey State Police is handling the investigation.