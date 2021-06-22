Delaware County

Police Call Death of Woman Found Face Down at Site ‘Suspicious'

By Dan Stamm

Law enforcement gather near a site where a woman's body was discovered in Chester, Pennsylvania, on June 22, 2021.
SkyForce10

Investigators searched for clues after a woman's body was found at a potential development site near the Delaware River in Chester, Pennsylvania, Tuesday morning.

Chester police arrived on the scene near Norris and Front streets -- not far from the Commodore Barry Bridge around 7:10 a.m., police said. A construction worker who went to the area for a potential expansion project led them to a woman's body face down on the ground.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on the woman's body, police said. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene.

Investigators didn't reveal anything about how they thought the woman died and called the death "suspicious." Her identification is pending family notification.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Chester Detective Michael Canfield at 610-447-7813 or mcanfield268@chesterpolice.org or Delaware County Detective Daniel McFarland at 610-891-4716 or mcfarlandd@co.delaware.pa.us.

