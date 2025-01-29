Police: Berks Co. middle school worker arrested for unlawful contact with boy

Police in Berks County have arrested an English as a Second Language paraprofessional at a middle school in Reading has been arrested on allegations that she had inappropriate contact with a male student at the school and made threats of violence against a female middle schooler.

According to police, officials arrested Stephanie Quintero-Ochoa, 19, of Reading, on charges of unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure, dissemination of explicit sexual material and other offenses after, allegedly receiving "several" complains from the state's Department of Human Services concerning her conduct.

Officials claim that, while employed as an English as a Second Language paraprofessional at Northwest Middle School in the Reading School District, Quintero-Ochoa would hug and touch a 13-year-old boy at the school "in a way it made him feel uncomfortable."

This touching involved hand holding, playing with his hair, writing on the boy's skin and rubbing her leg against his thighs, officials said.

In an interview with police, officials said the victim plead with Quintero-Ochoa to cease her behavior and claimed that she showed him sexually explicit images on her phone.

Also, police claim that when the boy's 13-year-old girlfriend -- also a student at the middle school -- confronted Quintero-Ochoa about her behavior, she threatened the girl and told her they could "handle this on the street."

Further investigation, police say, found Quintero-Ochoa had shown sexually explicit materials to at least three other students at the school -- including video of Quintero-Ochoa engaging in sexual activity, according to police.

Police also say, one of the students told police that Quintero-Ochoa showed them nude images of a student at the school that were located on her phone.

In the course of this investigation, police officials claim they confiscated Quintero-Ochoa's phone and, allegedly, confirmed the middle school students' claims.

Quintero-Ochoa was charged and she surrendered to police on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, officials said.

She was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing for Quintero-Ochoa is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2025.