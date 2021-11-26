Philadelphia

Police Arrest Man Linked to Murder of Woman in South Philly

According to police, the man was arrested after hours of barricading himself inside a home on the 500 block of N. Gross Street in West Philadelphia Friday morning.

By Gerardo Pons

Philadelphia Police have now arrested a person of interest connected to an homicide that happened in South Philadelphia earlier this week.

The man is a person of interest in connection to the death of 55-year-old Eloise Harmon, who died after being shot three times in the chest at 7th and Jackson streets in South Philadelphia Wednesday.

Surveillance video showed the gunman casually walking away with the gun still in his hand moments after the shooting.

Harmon became Philadelphia's 500th homicide, tying 2021 to 1990 as the deadliest year on record.

