Police Arrest Man Linked to Murder of Woman in South Philly

Philadelphia Police have now arrested a person of interest connected to an homicide that happened in South Philadelphia earlier this week.

According to police, the man was arrested after hours of barricading himself inside a home on the 500 block of N. Gross Street in West Philadelphia Friday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man is a person of interest in connection to the death of 55-year-old Eloise Harmon, who died after being shot three times in the chest at 7th and Jackson streets in South Philadelphia Wednesday.

Surveillance video showed the gunman casually walking away with the gun still in his hand moments after the shooting.

BREAKING: Surveillance video of Philly’s 500th homicide. Happened at 7th and Jackson in South Philly. Police say a 55-year old woman is dead. They believe it was domestic. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/wX6olFESa6 — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) November 24, 2021

Harmon became Philadelphia's 500th homicide, tying 2021 to 1990 as the deadliest year on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.