Philadelphia Police arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a victim while armed with a knife outside an apartment complex near the University of Pennsylvania in University City earlier this month.

Ticquarn Thomas, 21, of Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape, unlawful restraint, sexual assault, terroristic threats, indecent exposure and other related offenses.

The incident occurred outside Hamilton Court along the 3800 block of Chestnut Street around 1:50 a.m. on May 2, police said. The victim was taking out the trash when Thomas, who was armed with a knife approached her and sexually assaulted her, according to investigators.

Penn students received an alert about what was initially called an attempted sex assault. After Thomas' arrest, Philadelphia Police said the incident was a sexual assault.

