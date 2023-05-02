Knife-Wielding Man Tries to Assault Victim at Off-Campus Apartment Complex Near Penn, Police Say

Editor's Note (May 3, 2023, 12:15 p.m.): This story has been updated as police sources have clarified that the man pulled a knife on the victim and attempted to assault her, but never touched the victim.

Philadelphia Police are searching for a knife-wielding man who they say assaulted a victim outside an apartment complex near the University of Pennsylvania in University City.

The assault occurred outside Hamilton Court along the 3800 block of Chestnut Street around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. The victim was taking out the trash when a man armed with a knife approached her, police sources said.

Police sources on Wednesday said that what occurred appeared to be an attempted sex assault since the suspect never actually touched the victim as the victim got away without being physically harmed.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on the 3700 block of Chestnut Street.

Surveillance photo of the suspect.

Penn students received an alert about what was initially called an attempted sex assault.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect. He’s described as a man with short dark hair standing around 6-feet tall who appeared to be 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded polo shirt, blue denim pants with stitching along the inseam and peach-colored sneakers.

Police said he was armed with a knife that was recovered at the scene.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3263/64 or 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also email tips@phillypolice.com or call 911.

