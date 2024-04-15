Police are searching for a car that was stolen again right in front of officers in North Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for a stolen car after getting into a struggle with a man seen stealing it again in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

At approximately 2:48 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Dakota Street for a report of a stolen car that was parked there, according to the police.

Léelo en español aquí.

When police arrived, they ran the plates and the car, a black 2017 Jeep Cherokee, came back as having been stolen earlier on that same day.

The police said they contacted the owners who said they would come retrieve the car and the two officers who were there went back to their patrol car to wait for the owners to arrive.

Around 3:20 p.m., police said a Black man described as wearing black pants and a blue shirt, a “ski-type mask” and who was about six feet tall, walked up to the car and got into the driver’s seat.

Vanore said the officers immediately confronted the man and a struggle ensued. It was at this time that one of the officers believed they saw a gun on the man and fired one shot from his firearm.

The suspect was able to push the button to start the car and pulled off. He went westbound on Dakota Street and northbound on 11th Street.

At this time police do not know if this individual was hit by the bullet the officer fired. No officers were injured in the incident.

They are actively searching for the Jeep Cherokee and the individual last seen driving it.

Police say the car has a broken vent window in the back that was possibly done when it was originally stolen.

If anyone sees or has seen a car that looks like the one described in this incident, they are asking that you contact police.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.