Police are Chasing an Escaped Emu Near Collegeville. Yes, for Real

Pennsylvania state police are trying to capture a large bird, apparently an emu, that has gotten loose on Route 422 near the Collegeville exit.

(And no, we are not making this up.)

Troopers could be seen going after the bird, which appeared to be in the median of the highway. Traffic appears to be backed up in some parts of the area near the search.

It was not clear where the emu had come from.

Emus are the second-largest birds in the world, after the ostrich. They are native to Australia. They can be bred on farms, but owners of any exotic pet in Pennsylvania must have a permit.