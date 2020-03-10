Police Apprehend Person Underground After Deadly Street Shooting

SEPTA briefly slowed Broad Street Line trains Tuesday morning as police searched for a gunman who appeared to escape into the subway in North Philadelphia.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the head and killed along Chew Street, near North Broad Street in the Fern Rock neighborhood, around 8:45 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

A large police presence could then be seen descending on the area near SEPTA’s Olney Transportation Center. SEPTA’s Broad Street Line service was briefly delayed during the police investigation.

BSL: Service is operating with delays of up to 15 minutes due to police activity. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 10, 2020

A short time later, police officers could be seen leading a man out of an underground emergency exit in handcuffs.

Police said that an arrest was made, and a gun was recovered, but didn't say where the arrest occurred.

This story is developing and will be updated.

