North Philadelphia

Police Apprehend Person Underground After Deadly Street Shooting

Police could be seen leading a man from underground after a deadly street shooting near North Broad Street

By Dan Stamm

Police lead a handcuffed man from the subway
SkyForce10

Police lead a handcuffed man from the subway.

" data-ellipsis="false">

SEPTA briefly slowed Broad Street Line trains Tuesday morning as police searched for a gunman who appeared to escape into the subway in North Philadelphia.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the head and killed along Chew Street, near North Broad Street in the Fern Rock neighborhood, around 8:45 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

A large police presence could then be seen descending on the area near SEPTA’s Olney Transportation Center. SEPTA’s Broad Street Line service was briefly delayed during the police investigation.

A short time later, police officers could be seen leading a man out of an underground emergency exit in handcuffs.

Police said that an arrest was made, and a gun was recovered, but didn't say where the arrest occurred.

This story is developing and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

