Please Touch Museum aims to restore Memorial Hall to its original glory with $4.2M renovation

This month the Please Touch Museum will begin a $4.2 million project to renovate the marble flooring in Memorial Hall.

On Thursday, the museum announced its Memorial Hall 2026 initiative as they prepare to upgrade the historic building.

The million-dollar plan calls for restoring the marble floor and repairing the iconic dome and building exterior.

Memorial Hall was built in 1876 and since 2008 the building has been home to the Please Touch Museum. Next year the museum will hold a 150th anniversary celebration.

The floor renovations are expected to start in February and will last approximately 15 months. The main goal is to restore the marble floors to their original design.

Museum officials said there will be other additional projects leading up to the big celebration.

“Memorial Hall has been home to many organizations since it opened its doors as the art museum for the 1876 Centennial Exposition, the first World’s Fair held in the United States,” Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said in a news release. “As one of two buildings remaining from the 1876 World’s Fair and a National Historic Landmark, it’s our responsibility as a city and community to preserve this Philadelphia treasure for all to enjoy."

"Please Touch Museum has been advocating for Memorial Hall and the critical work required to return the building to its original grandeur so the community can continue to appreciate its historical significance and legacy in 2026 and beyond.” President and CEO of Please Touch Museum said Patricia D. Wellenbach said in a statement.

The museum will remain open during the renovations and will continue to host after-hours events.