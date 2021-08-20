Pilot Killed in Small Plane Crash at Pennsylvania Airport

A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, killing the pilot.

The crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport occurred around 12:35 p.m., authorities said. The pilot, whose name was not released, was the only person on board, according to Jacob Schmitt, a supervisor at Luzerne County 911.

The plane was heading northbound when it suddenly veered to the left “for reasons unknown,” crashed into the grass and caught fire, said the airport director, Carl Beardsley.

The T-6 Texan plane was part of the GEICO Skytypers team scheduled to perform Saturday at the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it's investigating the crash.