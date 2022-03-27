Philly's Will Smith and Questlove Win Big at the Oscars

Philadelphia’s own Questlove and Will Smith both won big at the 94th annual Academy Awards while Smith was at the center of the show’s most talked about and controversial moment.

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, best known as the drummer of the legendary hip hop band, “The Roots,” won Best Documentary Feature for his 2021 film “Summer of Soul,” which examines the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

Smith, meanwhile, won Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in “King Richard.” Yet his most memorable moment occurred right before Questlove’s win.

Comedian Chris Rock, while presenting the nominees for Best Documentary, made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith starring in "G.I. Jane 2," apparently because her head is shaved. She did not laugh at the joke.

Pinkett-Smith last year publicly shared that she has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.

Smith could then be seen walking to the stage, where he appeared to hit Rock.

Viewers at home were confused as to whether the altercation was staged at first, although the audio was cut as Smith seemed to yell an obscenity at Rock while walking back to his seat in the audience.

Once seated he again, on camera, yelled at Rock "Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!”

Later, during his acceptance speech for Best Actor, Smith apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees.

"Love will make you do crazy things," he said.

