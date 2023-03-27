What to Know Philadelphia officials reiterated Monday afternoon that tap water continues to be safe to consume through at least the end of the night.

In case needed, the City is working out a plan to distribute water to residents.

As Philadelphians continued to worry about the safety of their drinking water, the City assured them that it was OK to drink -- for now.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Monday, officials provided an update to the evolving situation following a chemical spill in a tributary to the Delaware River.

Philadelphia officials in the news release reiterated that they remain confident that the City's tap water is "safe to drink" through at least the end of the day.

According to city officials, the Philadelphia Water Department has "analyzed a variety of samples from the river and raw water basin using infrared spectroscopy and gas chromatography" and has, so far, found no trace of contaminants from the Trinseo chemical plant in Bristol, Bucks County.

However, the City did say that, if the need arises, Philadelphia is working to develop a water distribution plan:

"As part of the City’s emergency response protocol, the City is working with partners to develop a water distribution plan in the event that it is needed. Informational materials in multiple languages will be shared accordingly. Residents can confidently drink and store their tap water at least through 11:59 p.m. tonight, Monday, March 27, 2023.

Officials said the City would issue further details on this plan immediately, if it needs to be put into action.

But, until then, officials said, tap water in Philadelphia is safe to drink.

“We understand the legitimate concern that is felt by the public as the release of chemicals into our waterways can pose a major threat to our health and safety,” two-term Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “The Philadelphia Water Department is working around the clock to ensure that this does not happen and that our water remains safe to drink and use. I encourage residents who want to make sure they have water available to fill bottles or pitchers of tap water and am confident that there is no risk at this time. We will continue to share updates as information becomes available.”

Despite the reassurances, people continued to flock to stores Monday in search for bottled water. Many found the quest frustrating.

Philadelphia residents continued the scramble Monday to get bottles of water. NBC10 Miguel Martinez-Valle was at a supermarket in North Philadelphia speaking with people who wanted to make sure they had water.

City officials plan to host an informational update at around 5 p.m. to provide an update on this situation. You can watch that news conference live on this page, on NBC10 News and streaming on NBC Philadelphia News on Peacock, Roku and other services.