Philly Tap Water Safe Through Wednesday, Officials Say

Tap water that comes from the city's Baxter Water Treatment Plant -- which provides water for more than half of Philadelphia residents -- is safe to drink, bathe in and cook with through Wednesday, City officials said on Tuesday morning.

Officials said that, based on water sampling results that were received overnight, the Philadelphia Water Department "remains confident that tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant remains safe to drink and use at least through 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023."

WATER UPDATE : water department saying water safe to drink / use at least until 11:59 pm Wednesday.

So far, the PWD said that "contaminants related to the Bristol Township discharge have never been found in PWD’s water system at any point."

"Customers can fill bottles or pitchers with tap water with no risk," the water department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officials said that this update comes as the City estimates the "time it will take river water that entered the Baxter intakes to move through treatment and water mains before reaching customers."

The Baxter Water Treatment Plant, one of the City's three treatment plants, is the only one that treats water from the Delaware River. On Friday, a Trinseo facility in Bristol spilled thousands of gallons of a "'water soluble acrylic polymer solution" into a tributary to the Delaware River when a pipe burst.

Officials said that they will continue to test and monitor the City's water supply and plan to provide updates regularly.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.