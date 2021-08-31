Philadelphia School District

Philly Teachers' Union and District Reach Tentative Agreement, Leader Says

“It’s a deal I’m proud of and one I’m looking forward to bringing you tomorrow,” PFT President Jerry Jordan told union members. 

By David Chang

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers reached a tentative agreement with the Philadelphia School District hours before their contract was set to expire, the union leader announced Tuesday night. 

Jordan plans to present the tentative agreement and take an informal “voice vote” from PFT members during a virtual meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. 

“Formal voting will take place via the American Arbitration Association in the coming days,” a PFT spokesperson wrote. 

The union’s contract was set to expire at midnight following negotiations with the Philadelphia School District. 

The PFT is made up of 13,000 teachers, counselors, school nurses and school support staff.

Earlier on Tuesday, which marked the first day of classes for the Philadelphia School District, Jordan had told members they were on the brink of a strike, claiming the district had refused a reasonable financial package and “working conditions reflective of the work you do each day.”

NBC10 is reaching out to the Philadelphia School District for comment.

