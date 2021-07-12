Philly State Senator's Aide Accused of Punching Golf Course Worker

An aide to Pennsylvania Sen. Anthony Williams Jr., who is also the senator's cousin, has been charged with assault for an attack caught on surveillance camera inside a Montgomery County golf course clubhouse following a round.

Williams Jr., a Democrat who represents West Philadelphia and a portion of Montgomery County, played a round of golf at the Course at Shannondell in Audubon Township last November before fisticuffs broke out inside the golf shop, according to court documents.

The incident was first reported by KYW Newsradio.

The court records say the fight erupted after Williams Jr. demanded a refund for the round of golf. The problem, allegedly, was slow pace of play on the golf course.

After the worker inside the clubhouse refused to give a refund, Williams Jr. could be seen on surveillance video from golf shop, which is where players pay for their rounds, storming off.

His cousin and aide, Jonathan Williams, then allegedly took over the confrontation, according to the video and court documents. After a few tense moments, Jonathan Williams allegedly can be seen punching the worker numerous times before the fight ends.

The worker has sued Jonathan Williams, according to attorney Nathan Schadler, who is representing the victim.

Jonathan Williams has already appeared before a Montgomery County judge and will face further court proceedings for the assault charge.

The state senator declined to comment on the attack through a spokeswoman, who added that "to my knowledge," the aide has not been given any punishment by the senator for the alleged attack.

An attorney for Jonathan Williams declined to comment.