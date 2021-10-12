Philadelphia

Philly Private School Teacher Faces Child Pornography Charges

During a hearing on Tuesday, Andrew Wolf was ordered detained pending his trial. 

By David Chang

A teacher at a Philadelphia private school faces child pornography charges.

In July, Andrew Wolf, 41, allegedly tried to buy sexually explicit videos of a 13-year-old boy in exchange for a PlayStation card worth $100 after communicating with the boy electronically, police said.

Wolf was arrested Thursday after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Philadelphia home. He was later charged with receiving child pornography, distribution of child pornography and other related offenses. 

“Any adult who manipulates a child into providing explicit images of themselves, as alleged here, needs to answer for it,” Bradley S. Benavides, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division, said. “It's especially pressing when the adult in question works with kids every day. Our Crimes Against Children Task Force is driven to keep identifying and investigating online predators. It's critical we protect children from such disgusting sexual exploitation.”

Wolf is a teacher at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia. NBC10 reached out to the school for a statement. We have not yet heard back from them. 

